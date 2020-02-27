Realme Xtra Days Sale offers discounts up to Rs 2,000 on Realme XT, Realme X & Realme 5 Pro

Realme is offering discounts on its range of smartphones during the Realme Xtra Days Sale. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering discounts up to Rs 2,000 on some of its X-series smartphones.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced the discounted price on Realme X and Realme XT. The 4GB+128GB variant Realme X will now retail at Rs 14,999, a discount of Rs 2,000. The 8GB + 128GB storage unit is also available at a discounted price of RS 17,999.

Customers can also avail Rs 500 off on Cashify exchange and up to Rs 500 MobiKwik cashback on the Realme website. The sale has also been extended to Flipkart and Amazon, which offers additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange options.

Realme XT, on the other hand, has received a Rs 1,000 discount. The 4GB+64GB option is available for Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB+64GB variant can be bought for Rs 15,999. The high-end storage option with 8GB+128GB memory can be bought for Rs 17,999 during the sale.

Realme 5 Pro has also been added to the list of discounted smartphones during the Realme Xtra Days Sale. The 4GB+64GB variant can be bought for Rs 11,999, whereas the 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants can be bought for Rs 13,999, and Rs 15,999, respectively. This means that all the three storage variants have received a Rs 1,000 discount.

Realme Xtra Days Sale is already live and will end on February 29.