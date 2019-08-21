App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme XT to debut early October with four cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor

The device will also get an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Carlsen Martin

Realme just made an unprecedented move, launching the Realme 5 series with four cameras at an unbelievable price. The Realme 5 Pro is aimed at power users, offering high-performance and four rear cameras at under Rs 15K while the non-pro variant is toned down in the performance and camera department but provides the quad-camera experience below Rs 10K.

However, in the seconds before the launch event concluded, Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth dropped a massive hint about the arrival of Realme’s 64-megapixel smartphone camera. He confirmed the next phone in the company’s arsenal would be the Realme XT.

When it debuts, the Realme XT will be the company’s flagship offering. It will rock a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor as part of a quad-camera layout on the back. Sheth also provided a timeframe for the device by stating - “don’t ask me anything about the device until the end of September.” This could hint towards a launch in October.

Close

While the Realme XT will debut as the company’s flagship offering, it may not necessarily have a flagship Snapdragon 800 series chipset. In our interview with Sheth, he defined the term “flagship” as giving the user the best possible experience. He went on to state that the Snapdragon 712 fulfilled all the criteria of providing FHD gaming on high settings.

related news

Although Sheth definition of flagship may differ from the norm, it isn’t inaccurate. This leads us to believe that we might just see a Snapdragon 730 or MediaTek Helios G90T chipset on the Realme XT. The Realme XT will debut as a successor to the Realme X, which means it will allow the same premium design and high-performance formula. The Realme XT will also get an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Realme #Technology

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.