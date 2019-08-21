Realme XT to debut early October with four cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Realme just made an unprecedented move, launching the Realme 5 series with four cameras at an unbelievable price. The Realme 5 Pro is aimed at power users, offering high-performance and four rear cameras at under Rs 15K while the non-pro variant is toned down in the performance and camera department but provides the quad-camera experience below Rs 10K.

However, in the seconds before the launch event concluded, Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth dropped a massive hint about the arrival of Realme’s 64-megapixel smartphone camera. He confirmed the next phone in the company’s arsenal would be the Realme XT.

When it debuts, the Realme XT will be the company’s flagship offering. It will rock a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor as part of a quad-camera layout on the back. Sheth also provided a timeframe for the device by stating - “don’t ask me anything about the device until the end of September.” This could hint towards a launch in October.

While the Realme XT will debut as the company’s flagship offering, it may not necessarily have a flagship Snapdragon 800 series chipset. In our interview with Sheth, he defined the term “flagship” as giving the user the best possible experience. He went on to state that the Snapdragon 712 fulfilled all the criteria of providing FHD gaming on high settings.