Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme XT confirmed to launch in India on September 13, could feature 90Hz display

Realme XT would be the first smartphone in India to sport a 64MP primary camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme has confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with a 90Hz display. The company’s product manager has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would be priced lower than the OnePlus 7 and launch soon.

Realme’s product manager Wang Derek took to Weibo to confirm the rumoured Realme smartphone with 90Hz display. Derek did not reveal any specifications or name of the smartphone but revealed that it would be priced lesser than the OnePlus 7, according to GSM Arena.

This unnamed smartphone could well be the Realme XT that is scheduled to launch in India on September 13. The company has confirmed the Realme XT launch date in India on September 13. Realme XT would be the first smartphone in India to sport a 64MP primary camera. 

Realme has confirmed that the Realme XT would feature a quad-camera setup. Other specifications remain unknown, but the GSM Arena report states that Realme XT would feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It could also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Realme XT is rumoured to get powered by a Snapdragon 730G with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There would be a 4.000 mAh battery on the Realme XT with support for 30W VOOC 3.0 Flash charge.

Pricing and other details of the Realme XT would be revealed on September 13 at the event. 

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

