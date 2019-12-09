Realme XT 730G and true wireless earphones arriving on December 17 in India

2019 has been a great year for Realme. The Chinese smartphone brand witnessed unprecedented growth in Indian markets, expanding its presence to 20 countries across the globe, and introducing its first-ever flagship handset. However, Realme isn’t quite done yet; the company has one last reveal before ending 2019.

The Chinese smartphone brand is set to launch two new products in Indian markets in December. The Realme XT 730G or XT Pro and wireless earphones have now got a confirmed launch date in December, the former debuting as a premium mid-range handset and the latter as the company’s first truly wireless earphones. Realme recently sent out invites to the media for an event on December 17.

The invite includes a sketch of half a smartphone labeled 730G and wireless earphones in a charging case, which bare close resemblance to Apple’s Air Pods. The other detail revealed in the invite was an LED indicator on the charging case.

Additionally, images of Realme executives sporting the upcoming wireless earphones were shared on Twitter, revealing three colour options, including black, white, and yellow. Realme’s first true wireless earphones are expected to be a market disruptor, which will challenge the likes of the Air Pods and Galaxy Buds while severely undercutting them in terms of price.

The Realme XT 730G will succeed the Realme XT, delivering similar specs with a beefier chipset and faster charging. The aim of this device is to offer a more powerful option in the mid-range smartphone space. The Realme XT 730G will go head-to-head with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20.