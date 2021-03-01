Realme X9 Pro specifications tipped; suggest upgraded camera and processor

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme recently launched the Realme X7 series in India. The smartphone series comprises of the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G. The company is already working on the Realme X9 series, which is likely a successor to the X7 series. Realme X9 Pro specifications have been tipped ahead of its launch later this year.

According to a Weibo post, the Realme X9 Pro will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display with a Full HD+ resolution. This seems to be a downgrade from the Realme X7 Pro (Review), which flaunts a 120Hz OLED. WhyLab further claims that the phone will have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the screen.

At the back will be a 108MP primary camera. Realme could use the same camera tech that it will unveil on March 2.

In terms of performance, the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support - same as the Realme X7 Pro. The post further reveals that the device will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Realme has not confirmed any details as yet. It is advised to take the leaked specs with a pinch of salt.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display. Under the hood, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. The Realme X7 Pro performance unit includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor based on 7nm fabrication. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.25 aperture. The other two 2MP f/2.4 sensors are for Portrait and macro photography. For selfies, the device houses a 32MP f/2.45 front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.