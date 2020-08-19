Realme X7 Series launch confirmed on September 1; to feature 120Hz AMOLED screen

Realme has confirmed the launch of its new series — Realme X7 — on September 1. The company took to Weibo to announce the date of the Realme X7 series launch event.

Launch date aside, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme X7 series will launch with a 120Hz AMOLED display, which would be a first for the company. Currently, Realme X50 Pro and X2 Pro feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, whereas the Realme X3 series features a 120Hz LCD.

The 120Hz AMOLED screen is likely to be curved along the edges and sport a punch-hole design.

Realme has also confirmed that the Realme X7 series will have support for 5G. This means that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor or a Snapdragon 865/ 865+ chip.

There have been rumours that the Realme X7 series will also feature 65W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

The smartphone series is confirmed to launch first in China on September 1 at 2 pm local time (11.30 am IST). There is no word on the global launch as yet.