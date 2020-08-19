172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-x7-series-launch-confirmed-on-september-1-to-feature-120hz-amoled-screen-5728391.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X7 Series launch confirmed on September 1; to feature 120Hz AMOLED screen

The 120Hz AMOLED screen is likely to be curved along the edges and sport a punch-hole design.

Moneycontrol News

Realme has confirmed the launch of its new series — Realme X7 — on September 1. The company took to Weibo to announce the date of the Realme X7 series launch event.

Launch date aside, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme X7 series will launch with a 120Hz AMOLED display, which would be a first for the company. Currently, Realme X50 Pro and X2 Pro feature a 90Hz AMOLED display, whereas the Realme X3 series features a 120Hz LCD.

The 120Hz AMOLED screen is likely to be curved along the edges and sport a punch-hole design.

Close

Realme has also confirmed that the Realme X7 series will have support for 5G. This means that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor or a Snapdragon 865/ 865+ chip.

related news

There have been rumours that the Realme X7 series will also feature 65W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

The smartphone series is confirmed to launch first in China on September 1 at 2 pm local time (11.30 am IST). There is no word on the global launch as yet.

In India, Realme recently unveiled the Realme C12 (first impressions) and C15 budget smartphones.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.