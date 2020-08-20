172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-x7-pro-specs-leaked-64-mp-quad-camera-setup-65w-fast-charging-120hz-amoled-display-revealed-5733661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X7 Pro specs leaked; 64 MP quad-camera setup, 65W fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display revealed

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro is launching in China on September 1.

Moneycontrol News

Realme recently confirmed the launch of its X7 series on September 1. The company uploaded a post on its official Weibo account, suggesting that the lineup will feature the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

While there are few details about the two devices, the company’s teaser suggests that they will support 5G. Realme’s post also confirms that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. A recent tweet by known tipster Digital Chat Station provides further details about the Realme X7 Pro.

The tweet suggests that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP camera sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and two 2 MP sensors for depth and possibly a dedicated macro shooter. The X7 Pro’s hole-punch cutout on the front will house a 32 MP shooter.

We also hope that the Realme X7 Pro will introduce the 125W UltraDART charging Realme revealed in July, but that seems unlikely. The ‘flexible AMOLED screen” could also translate to a screen with curved edges.

Realme currently does not have a smartphone with a 120Hz AMOLED display or a curved screen. The Realme X50 Pro’s display was limited to 90Hz, while the Realme X3 SuperZoom got a 120Hz LCD panel as opposed to the superior OLED screen. The Chinese smartphone brand also does not have a phone screen with curved edges.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

