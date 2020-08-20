Realme X7 Pro specs leaked; 64 MP quad-camera setup, 65W fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display revealed

Realme recently confirmed the launch of its X7 series on September 1. The company uploaded a post on its official Weibo account, suggesting that the lineup will feature the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.



Realme X7 Pro detailed parameters: 6.55" 2400*1080p+120Hz Samsung flexible screen, front single-hole 32mp+rear 64mp+8mp+2mp+2mp, dual-cell equivalent 4500mAh+65W, 2.6GHz processor (Dimensity 1000+?), 184g/8.5 mm.

— Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) August 20, 2020

While there are few details about the two devices, the company’s teaser suggests that they will support 5G. Realme’s post also confirms that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. A recent tweet by known tipster Digital Chat Station provides further details about the Realme X7 Pro.

The tweet suggests that the Realme X7 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP camera sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and two 2 MP sensors for depth and possibly a dedicated macro shooter. The X7 Pro’s hole-punch cutout on the front will house a 32 MP shooter.

We also hope that the Realme X7 Pro will introduce the 125W UltraDART charging Realme revealed in July, but that seems unlikely. The ‘flexible AMOLED screen” could also translate to a screen with curved edges.