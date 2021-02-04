Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Where to watch live, specifications, expected price

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7, X7 Pro launch today in India at 12.30 pm. The two Realme X7 series devices are said to the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 price in India will be announced later today at the event. The Realme X7 is said to be a rebranded Realme V15 launched last year in China.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

The Realme X7 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. The midrange smartphone series will be unveiled via an online-only launch event. Viewers can watch the Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launch live stream on YouTube and Realme’s social media accounts. You can click on the video link video to watch Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 launch live stream today at 12.30 pm in India.

Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 price in India

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India price will be announced at the event on February 4. According to a recent report, the Realme X7 India price would start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The company will also launch an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 21,999.

The pricing of the base variant matches the Realme 7 Pro. However, the latter comes with 8GB RAM and packs slightly inferior specifications.

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, courtesy of the punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels.

The phone gets powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.

At the back, there is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The device is likely to get a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen has a punch-hole on the left corner for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Realme X7 Pro has an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ processor. The SoC also features 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

At the back, there is a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens and a 2MP macro lens.