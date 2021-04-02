Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launched with Curved AMOLED Display and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Realme recently unveiled the X7 series in India, with two smartphones including the Realme X7 and X7 Pro. However, the Realme X7 series was first unveiled in China back in September 2020. Now, the smartphone OEM has introduced yet another phone in the Realme X7 series.

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is now available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 25,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the top-end 12GB/256GB variant starts from CNY 2,599 (Roughly Rs 29,000). The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is available in Black Forest and Castle Sky colour options.

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition gets a downgraded 90Hz AMOLED panel as opposed to 120Hz on the Realme X7 Pro (Review), although the screen has curved edges. The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition also ditches the 2 MP depth sensor, opting for a triple camera setup instead. The 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP macro unit have been retained from the Realme X7 Pro.

However, the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition does run Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. The Realme X7 Pro is still stuck on Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top. The Extreme Edition is also slimmer and lighter than the regular X7 Pro. Lastly, the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding is positioned under the camera bump on the X7 Pro Extreme Edition.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the rest of the specifications remain the same. You get the same MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W charging support, in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, VC liquid cooling, NFC, and 5G support. Realme is yet to confirm the availability of the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition outside China.