Realme X7 Pro 5G sale on February 10 in India via Flipkart: Check price, specifications

The Realme X7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 29,999.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro sale in India starts from February 10. The mid-range 5G smartphone was launched earlier this month in India alongside the Realme X7. The Realme X7 Pro price in India is set at Rs 29,999. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, a 64MP quad-camera setup, etc.

Realme X7 Pro price in India

Realme X7 India price is set at Rs 29,999. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB internal storage option. The smartphone comes in Fantasy, and Mystic black colour options. 

The device goes on sale starting February 10 via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It has a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge support. The Realme X7 Pro performance unit includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor based on 7nm fabrication. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.25 aperture. The other two 2MP f/2.4 sensors are for Portrait and macro photography. For selfies, it houses a 32MP f/2.45 front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

The device weighs 184 grams and is 8.5mm thick. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
