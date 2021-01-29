MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme X7 price in India leaked ahead of launch event

Realme X7 is set to launch alongside the Realme X7 Pro on February 4.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 series launch in India is scheduled for February 4. The company has been teasing the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro specifications via its social media channels. Now, a tipster has leaked the Realme X7 price in India ahead of the launch event.

Realme X7 price in India

According to tipster Debayan Roy, aka GadgetsData, Realme X7 India price will start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The company will also launch an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 21,999.

The pricing of the base variant matches the Realme 7 Pro. However, the latter comes with 8GB RAM and packs slightly inferior specifications.

The tipster did not reveal the pricing details of the Realme X7 Pro.

Close

Related stories

Realme X7 specifications

Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio, courtesy of the punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels. 

The phone gets powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. 

The device packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support. 

At the back, there is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The device is likely to get a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies and video-calling.

Realme X7 Pro specifications 

Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen has a punch-hole on the left corner for the 32MP front camera. 

Under the hood, Realme X7 Pro has an octa-core Dimensity 1000+ processor. The SoC also features 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.  

At the back, there is a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white lens and a 2MP macro lens. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jan 29, 2021 08:36 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.