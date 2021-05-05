Realme X7 Max specifications leaked ahead of India launch event

Looking at the leaked image, it is safe to expect that the Realme GT Neo is coming to India as the Realme X7 Max.

Realme X7 Max launch in India is imminent. The company was expected to launch the device on May 4. However, the event was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave situation in the country. Realme is yet to announce the Realme X7 Max launch date in India. Ahead of the launch, a leaked image teases some of the Realme X7 Max specifications.

As per rumours, the Realme X7 Max will be a rebadged Realme GT Neo, which was launched earlier this year in China. The latest leak showing the alleged Realme X7 Max retail box further corroborates the rumour. As per the image uploaded by GadgetsData, the Realme X7 Max will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The phone will also have a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

These specs are quite similar to the Realme GT Neo launched in India. It was initially rumoured that the Realme X7 Max will launch as a rebranded Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition in India. However, looking at the leaked image, it is safe to expect that the Realme GT Neo is coming to India as the Realme X7 Max.

Realme GT Neo specifications

The GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a hole-punch cutout on top of the display. It has a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It features a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The camera module also houses a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Under the hood, the device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The 5G processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The device features a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.