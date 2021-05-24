Realme X7 Max launching alongside Realme Smart TV 4K on May 31: Here's what you can expect

Realme is set to launch a new smartphone in its X series on May 31. However, the Realme X7 Max 5G is not going to debut alone and will arrive alongside a new Realme TV.

The launch event for the Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K will take place on May 31 at 12:30 pm (IST) in India. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Realme X7 Max 5G Expected Specs

The Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo. It is expected to debut in India as the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The X7 Max will get an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is also expected to get a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole punch notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is also said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

Realme Smart TV 4K Expected Specs & Features

Realme’s upcoming smart TV is said to arrive in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. Both the TVs will feature 4K Ultra-HD resolution with HDR support up to Dolby Vision format. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Cinema and a voice assistant. The new Realme TV is also expected to feature a premium design and slim bezels.