Realme X7 Max launched in India with Dimensity 1200 SoC: Check price, specifications

Realme X7 Max price in India and specifications have been announced. The new Realme smartphone is the company’s latest offering under Rs 30,000. Realme X7 Max competes against the iQOO 7 and Xiaomi Mi 11X. The phone is the first in India to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme X7 Max price in India

Realme has launched two variants of the X7 Max in India. The Realme X7 Max India price for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 26,999. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 29,999. It comes in three colours - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

The phone goes on sale starting June 4 and is up for pre-orders starting May 31 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X7 Max specifications

The Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a hole-punch cutout on top of the display.

It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The same processor is confirmed to feature on the upcoming POCO F3 GT in India.

The X7 Max comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It features a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The camera module also houses a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.