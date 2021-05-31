Realme X7 Max launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Where to watch the live-stream; expected price, specs

Looking at the leaked image, it is safe to expect that the Realme GT Neo is coming to India as the Realme X7 Max.

Realme X7 Max launch event kicks off today at 12.30 pm in India. The upcoming Realme smartphone is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 5G that was launched in India. Realme X7 Max price in India is expected to be under Rs 30,000.

Realme X7 Max: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme X7 Max launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm. Interested viewers can watch the event live on Realme India’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. You can also click on the video link below to watch Realme X7 Max launch in India today at 12.30 pm.

Realme X7 Max price in India (expected)

Realme will announce the Realme X7 Max India price and availability details at the launch event. According to a recent leak, the affordable flagship will launch in two storage variants. The base 8GB + 128GB variant is rumoured to launch for Rs 26,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 29,999.

Realme X7 Max specifications

The Realme X7 Max is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Realme GT Neo 5G. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

On the front is a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a hole-punch cutout on top of the display.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It features a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The camera module also houses a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.