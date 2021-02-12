MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme X7 first sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, specifications

The Realme X7 India price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

Realme X7 sale starts today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The mid-range smartphone was launched alongside the Realme X7 Pro on February 4. Realme X7 price in India ahead of its first sale starts at Rs 19,999 for the base variant.

Realme X7 5G price in India 

The Realme X7 India price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. The company has also launched an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 21,999. It comes in Space Silver, and Nebula colour options.

Also check: Realme X7 First Impressions

Realme X7 specifications 

Close

Related stories

The Realme X7 is being offered as a smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India with 5G support. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. 

At the back, there is a 64MP triple-camera setup. The 64MP f/1.8 sensor is clubbed with an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. For selfies, the 16MP F/2.5 sensor is placed inside the hole-punch camera cutout.

The phone packs a 4310 mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart charger. It arrives with a 65W fast charger inside the box.  

Overall, the device weighs 176 grams and is 8.1mm thick. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 12, 2021 08:09 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.