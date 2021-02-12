Realme X7 first sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, specifications

Realme X7 sale starts today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The mid-range smartphone was launched alongside the Realme X7 Pro on February 4. Realme X7 price in India ahead of its first sale starts at Rs 19,999 for the base variant.

Realme X7 5G price in India

The Realme X7 India price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. The company has also launched an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 21,999. It comes in Space Silver, and Nebula colour options.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 is being offered as a smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India with 5G support. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

At the back, there is a 64MP triple-camera setup. The 64MP f/1.8 sensor is clubbed with an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. For selfies, the 16MP F/2.5 sensor is placed inside the hole-punch camera cutout.

The phone packs a 4310 mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart charger. It arrives with a 65W fast charger inside the box.

Overall, the device weighs 176 grams and is 8.1mm thick. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.