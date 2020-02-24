App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch today: Where to watch live-stream, specifications and expected price

Realme X50 Pro 5G will also be the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24 in India. The X50 Pro 5G, which was previously scheduled to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, will be launched in India alongside its global launch in Madrid. 

Realme has already teased many specifications and features of the X50 Pro 5G. The launch is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm on February 24. Before it does, here is everything you need to know about the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch live-stream details

Realme X50 Pro 5G launch event kicks-off at 2.30 pm in India on February 24. The company will be hosting a live stream of its event on YouTube and other social media channels.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications, features and expected price

Realme has already confirmed multiple specs and features of the X50 Pro 5G. Some key Realme X50 5G specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 LTE modem for dual-MODE 5G (NSA + SA). Realme X50 Pro 5G will also be the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

On the front, Realme X50 Pro 5G features a Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate support and a dual punch-hole cut. Realme has confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will have a 32MP primary front camera sensor. The second front camera inside the hole-punch cutout is expected to be a wide-angle sensor. 

For optics, Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a 64MP quad-camera setup with support for 20x zoom. It is currently unknown if the company will opt for a Sony IMX686 sensor or continue using Samsung’s 64MP sensor.

While the battery capacity is currently unknown, Realme has confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with 65W SuperDart fast-charging.

Rumours suggest that the X50 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, which would make it the most-premium offering from the brand.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:55 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

