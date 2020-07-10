Realme X50 Pro 5G goes on sale on July 13 after a four month delay: Check specs, new price

Realme’s flagship smartphone, the X50 Pro 5G, will go on sale for the first time after its brief unavailability due to the COVID-induced supply chain disruptions. The company has confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G, which was launched as India’s first 5G-ready smartphone in February 2020, will go on sale from July 13.

Realme has hiked the prices of all the three storage variants of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. This is likely due to the increased GST, which was announced during the lockdown in April.

The base model of Realme X50 Pro 5G with 6GB + 128GB storage, which was launched for Rs 37,999, is now priced at Rs 39,999. The company has also increased the price of the 8GB + 128GB variant by Rs 2,000, making its retail price Rs 41,999. The top-end storage option with 12GB + 256GB memory has received a hike of Rs 3,000, increasing its price from Rs 44,999 to Rs 47,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a .44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2400*1080 pixels resolution. The panel supports HDR 10+, a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the X50 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Performance is further helped by the new five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System that enables better heat dissipation. The Realme X50 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6, Smart 5G and Dual Wi-Fi Network Acceleration.

The Realme flagship smartphone has six camera sensors in total — four at the back and two selfie cameras. The rear camera setup features a 64MP primary camera, 12MP telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The X50 Pro’s pill-shaped hole punch notch features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in two colour options — Moss Green and Rust Red.