Realme X50 Pro 5G arriving with six cameras and 65W fast-charing on February 24

Last year, Realme deviated from its mid-range and budget devices to launch the Realme X2 Pro, the company’s first flagship offering. January marked yet another milestone for the company with the introduction of the company’s first 5G smartphone in the Realme X50 5G, which was powered by a mid-range chipset (Snapdragon 765G).

Now, Realme is gearing up to hit yet another landmark with the launch of its first 5G-enabled flagship smartphone. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is launching in India on February 24, a day before Vivo spin-off brand iQOO brings its first flagship handset in the country. The launch date also means the iQOO handset arriving on February 25 will no longer be the first Snapdragon 865-powered 5G phone to debut in India.

In true Realme fashion, the company has already revealed several specs of its upcoming flagship, presumably to build hype. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will debut with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC and support dual-mode 5G.

In terms of optics, Realme is equipping the X50 Pro 5G with a total of six cameras, which includes four rear cameras and two front cameras. On the back, the phone will get a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor at the helm. While we don’t know the details about the other sensors, Realme has said that the camera will support 20x Hybrid zoom, all but confirming a telephoto sensor. The other two cameras will include an ultrawide lens and a macro or depth sensor.

On the front, the Realme X50 Pro will feature dual selfie camera in the punch hole notch. The first has been confirmed as a 32-megapixel snapper and the second as an ultrawide with a 105-degree field-of-view. While Realme hasn’t confirmed battery capacity, the company has confirmed 65W SuperDart fast-charging support.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will also sport a 90Hz Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Additionally, two colour options have also been confirmed – Moss Green and Rust Red. We also expect the phone to arrive in multiple variants with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.