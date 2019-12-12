Realme X50 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 765G and feature two front cameras

Realme has seen considerable growth in the Indian smartphone market in 2019, emerging as one of the top five smartphone brands in the country.

The company introduced its first-ever flagship handset in the form of the Realme X2 Pro. However, the one area that has eluded Realme is 5G.

But that’s set to change in 2020, with the company already confirming that Realme X50 5G will arrive in the first quarter of the new year. Although no details of the device have been revealed, Realme recently posted an image on its Weibo handle, detailing the front of the phone as well as the chipset that will power it.

The image confirms the Realme X50 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The chipset was recently announced by Qualcomm and is the only one (Apart from the standard 765 SoC) in the company’s arsenal to pack an integrated 5G modem. The Snapdragon 765G is equipped with the Snapdragon X52 modem, which can deliver speeds of up to 3.7Gbps on 5G and 1.2Gbps on 4G.

The Snapdragon 765G is a gaming-focused chipset that’s equipped with Adreno 620 GPU, which delivers graphics performance up to 38-percent over the Snapdragon 730. The Realme X50 5G also features a dual punch-hole notch on the front that will house two selfie cameras.

While there's not much revealed about Realme’s upcoming 5G phone, but we can say that it will compete with the Redmi K30 5G, which recently launched in China.