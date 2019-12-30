Realme X50 5G to come with 64MP quad-camera setup, 30W SuperVOOC 4.0 flash charge: Report

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme X50 5G on January 7 in China. The company’s first 5G-ready smartphone is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and a dual punch-hole screen. Ahead of the official launch, other specifications of the Realme X50 5G have surfaced online.

Realme typically teases most of its smartphones’ specifications before the official launch. The company has, so far, only confirmed the processor, the Polar colour option and SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charge.

A user has revealed the alleged Realme X50 5G specifications, comparing it with the Reno 3 specifications on Weibo. Based on the image posted, Realme X50 5G would feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ dual punch-hole display with a 1080*2400 resolution. The 2.5D curved display will have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top, same as the 3D curved glass back.

Realme X50 5G will feature a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary sensor. The alleged spec-sheet further reveals that Realme X50 5G will have a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will house a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor for selfies.

Under the hood, Realme X50 5G is claimed to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 302 SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charging. The Snapdragon 765G processor is said to get paired with up to 8GB + 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Further, the Weibo post also reveals that Realme X50 5G with 6GB + 128GB storage would be priced at Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs 22,500), whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage would launch for Yuan 2,499 (roughly Rs 24,500). The higher-storage option with 8GB + 256GB storage would apparently launch for Yuan 2,799 (roughly Rs 28,600).

The source is fairly unknown and we would advise our readers to take the leaked Realme X50 5G spec-sheet with a pinch of salt.