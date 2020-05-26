App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launch today: Where to watch live-stream, specifications and other details

Realme has dropped some teasers that confirm some of the Realme X3 specifications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme will unveil the new X3 series on May 26 in Europe. The Realme X3 series will feature two new smartphones, namely the standard X3 and the X3 Superzoom.

Realme X3 series launch event: Where to watch live-stream

The two new smartphones will be unveiled at 10.30 am CET (2 pm IST) on May 26. Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom launch live-stream will be available via the company’s social media accounts.

Close

Realme X3 Series specifications (confirmed and expected)

related news

Realme has dropped some teasers that confirm some of the Realme X3 specifications. As the name suggests, the X3 SuperZoom will feature telephoto capabilities. Realme has already confirmed that the X3 SuperZoom will feature up to 60x digital zoom.

Leaked Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications suggest that the quad-camera setup on the back will feature a 64MP f/1.8 Samsung GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP f/3.4 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens with an f/2.3 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

Realme X3 SuperZoom will also feature a dual front camera setup with a 32MP IMX616 primary camera. We can expect the secondary front camera to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The company has also confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which is an older chipset, but not far off in terms of performance from the Snapdragon 865. Furthermore, there will be a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Since the teaser video uploaded on Twitter shows a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, we can expect Realme X3 SuperZoom to feature an LCD panel.

Leaked specifications also reveal a 6.6-inch display, 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash charge and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory.

We can expect the Realme X3 series to launch in India sometime in June. The company unveiled its new Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and the Realme PowerBank 2 in India on May 25.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:25 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.