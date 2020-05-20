Realme X3 SuperZoom to launch on May 26: Everything you need to know

Realme X3 SuperZoom launch date has been announced. The Chinese device maker will unveil the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe on May 26, a day after its main event in China where Realme is confirmed to launch eight devices.



Every king has a successor, and ours is about to arrive.

Don't miss our next Launch: 26/05 at 10:30 CEST Discover our new #realmeX3SuperZoom pic.twitter.com/Z6EgLUiSu3 Close May 19, 2020

Realme X3 SuperZoom will be launched in Europe at 10.30 am CET (2 pm IST). The teaser posters with the text ‘The Star Hunter’ and ‘The Explorer’ hint that the company may launch the vanilla Realme X3 alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The younger sibling, if launched, is likely to equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, whereas the SuperZoom variant is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 855+.

Earlier, the images and specifications of Realme X3 SuperZoom were leaked online. These leaked specs reveal that Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The display will have a dual punch-hole cut-out on the upper-left corner for the front-facing camera sensors.

In optics, Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature four camera sensors on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The highlight feature of this smartphone’s camera is the Starry Mode, which the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased a few days ago. This feature will be aided by an 8MP f/3.4 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. The telephoto lens with come with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The other two camera sensors on the back will reportedly include an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens with an f/2.3 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. The dual front camera setup will house a 32MP IMX616 primary camera. We can expect the secondary front camera to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

As mentioned earlier, Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to feature a Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. There will be a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash charge support packed in the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme X3 SuperZoom launch date in India is currently unknown. However, going by the leaks and the teasers, we can expect the company to announce the launch details very soon.



