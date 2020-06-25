Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X3 launch today: Where to watch live-stream, specifications

Realme X3 series will debut in India on June 25. The latest Realme X-series smartphone will comprise of two smartphones, namely the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Superzoom. The USP of these two devices would be near-flagship to flagship-level specifications at a much-affordable price if you believe the rumours.

Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X3 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme X3 series launch is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. Due to the current global health crisis, the new Realme smartphones will be unveiled via an online-only event. The live-stream can be viewed on Realme India’s social media accounts and its YouTube channel (link embedded below).

Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X3 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

While details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom are well known, courtesy of its launch in the European market, the Realme X3 remains mostly a mystery.

The Realme X3 Superzoom features a 6.6-inch 120Hz Full HD+ screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Like the European model, the X3 Superzoom is confirmed to feature a dual punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras.

Under the hood, both Realme X3 series smartphones are confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 855+ processor. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently tweeted that the chip will be introduced for the first time in its segment so we can expect some aggressive pricing.

Another highlight of the Realme X3 Superzoom is its 64MP quad-camera setup with 60x zoom.

The X3 Superzoom has an 8MP periscope lens setup with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom for telephoto shots. It said to be the first camera in its segment to feature 60x zoom and a Starry Mode for astrophotography. The smartphone also supports a tripod mode and an Ultra Nightscape mode for enhanced lowlight camera performance.

The other three camera sensors at the back include a 64MP f/1.8 lens, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. The front camera setup includes a 32MP sensor and an 8MP lens.

Realme X3 Superzoom packs a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart charge.

