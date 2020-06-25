App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X3 launch today: Where to watch live-stream, specifications

While details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom are well known, courtesy of its launch in the European market, the Realme X3 remains mostly a mystery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme X3 series will debut in India on June 25. The latest Realme X-series smartphone will comprise of two smartphones, namely the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Superzoom. The USP of these two devices would be near-flagship to flagship-level specifications at a much-affordable price if you believe the rumours.

Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X3 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Realme X3 series launch is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST. Due to the current global health crisis, the new Realme smartphones will be unveiled via an online-only event. The live-stream can be viewed on Realme India’s social media accounts and its YouTube channel (link embedded below).

Close

related news

Realme X3 Superzoom, Realme X3 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

While details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom are well known, courtesy of its launch in the European market, the Realme X3 remains mostly a mystery.

The Realme X3 Superzoom features a 6.6-inch 120Hz Full HD+ screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Like the European model, the X3 Superzoom is confirmed to feature a dual punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras.

Under the hood, both Realme X3 series smartphones are confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 855+ processor. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently tweeted that the chip will be introduced for the first time in its segment so we can expect some aggressive pricing.

Another highlight of the Realme X3 Superzoom is its 64MP quad-camera setup with 60x zoom. 

The X3 Superzoom has an 8MP periscope lens setup with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom for telephoto shots. It said to be the first camera in its segment to feature 60x zoom and a Starry Mode for astrophotography. The smartphone also supports a tripod mode and an Ultra Nightscape mode for enhanced lowlight camera performance.

The other three camera sensors at the back include a 64MP f/1.8 lens, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. The front camera setup includes a 32MP sensor and an 8MP lens.

Realme X3 Superzoom packs a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart charge.

As mentioned earlier, only the processor details of the Realme X3 have been confirmed. Other specifications will be revealed at the launch event, where Realme will also announce the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds and a backpack.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.