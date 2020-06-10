Realme X3 SuperZoom may launch in India on June 26: Everything we know so far

After launching first in Europe, Realme X3 SuperZoom could make its debut in India on June 26. The Chinese device maker has confirmed previously that its latest mid-range smartphone will launch in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom was announced on May 26. Since then, the company has been teasing the smartphone’s launch in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth shared photos shot on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, highlighting the smartphone’s camera capabilities. Earlier this week, Francis Wang, Realme India CMO hinted that the smartphone could arrive in India with a different chipset.

The latest development on the June 26 launch date of the Realme X3 Superzoom was reported by 91Mobiles, citing retail sources. The company has made no official announcement till the time of writing this. However, looking at the multiple teasers, followed by a listing on the BIS certification website, it seems like the Realme X3 Superzoom launch is imminent.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a pill-shaped notch with a 32-megapixel primary selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is no slot for a microSD card. The phone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

In terms of the camera, Realme X3 SuperZoom has four camera sensors on the back. There is a 64MP primary shooter at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The telephoto camera supports 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom as well as optical image stabilisation.

The X3 SuperZoom has been launched in two colours – Arctic White and Glacier Blue. It is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 41,400).