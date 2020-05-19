Realme X3 SuperZoom leaked specifications and images reveal 64MP quad-camera setup with 60x zoom, SD855+ SoC

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications and images have been leaked before the official unveiling. The company has been hyping the camera capabilities of its upcoming smartphone while keeping details at bay, but as it turns out, a report has leaked all the key specifications.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications (leaked)

Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

The leaked images uploaded by Ishan Agarwal, citing a Tech Hangouts report, reveal that the smartphone will have a dual punch-hole cut-out on the upper-left corner of the display for the front-facing camera sensors. Apart from the chin, the bezels are fairly thin on the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

On the back, the X3 SuperZoom will have four camera sensors with a 64MP f/1.8 Samsung GW1 primary sensor at the helm. The highlight feature of this smartphone’s camera is the Starry Mode, which the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased a few days ago. This feature will be aided by an 8MP f/3.4 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. The telephoto lens with come with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The other two camera sensors on the back will reportedly include an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens with an f/2.3 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens. The dual front camera setup will house a 32MP IMX616 primary camera. We can expect the secondary front camera to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Notably, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The company is making an interesting choice and reportedly equipping the X3 SuperZoom with a Snapdragon 855+, instead of the Snapdragon 865 processor.



#realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom have leaked through a website: https://t.co/LFpenflJky...

-SD855+

-6.6" Full HD+ 120hz LCD

-4,200mAh, 30W Dart Flash Charge

-12/256GB

-64MP (f/1.8, GW1)+8MP (119-degree,F/2.3)+ 8MP (F/3.4, 5X Optical, 60X Digital Zoom, OIS)+ 2MP(Macro, F/2.4)

1/2 pic.twitter.com/IcgPGoMcGb

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 18, 2020

This could mean that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be positioned between the Realme X2 Pro ( Review ) and Realme X50 ( Review ) in India. The performance unit will include up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The leaked specifications further reveal that there will be a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash charge support packed in the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme X3 SuperZoom launch date in India is currently unknown. However, going by the leaks and the teasers, we can expect the company to announce the launch details very soon. The company has also teased the Realme X3 series launch in Europe.



