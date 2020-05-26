Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with periscope camera, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 120Hz display

Realme just dropped its first smartphone with a periscope camera. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has finally arrived in Europe and looks a lot like a downgraded Relame X50 Pro with a better camera.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC but lacks 5G connectivity, which is probably one of the only weakness of the device. Performance is further aided by a liquid cooling system and UFS 3.0 storage. The X3 SuperZoom packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart flash charge. The company claims that it only takes 55 minutes to fully charge the device.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a tactile linear motor to deliver solid touch feedback, while the 1216 Super Linear speakers support Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos. The fingerprint reader is shifted to the side of the device. The X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera

The key feature of the X3 SuperZoom is its 8-megapixel 124mm 5x periscope zoom lens with OIS, which can snap up to 60x hybrid zoom shots with the aid of the 64-megapixel primary shooter. The other two cameras include an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The main camera offers Nightscape 4.0, AI Mode, Tripod Mode, and more. The pill-shaped notch on the front houses a 32-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The main camera offers Nightscape Selfie capture, which is a night mode for selfies.

The phone will be available in two colours – Arctic White and Glacier Blue. The X3 SuperZoom is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 41,400) and is only available in one configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will go on sale on June 2 in Europe.



