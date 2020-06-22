Realme X3 Series teased with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and dual front cameras

The Realme X3 SuperZoom's price in India is expected to fall in the sub-35K segment.
Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartphones on June 25 in the form of the Realme X3 series. While details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom are well known, the Realme X3 remains mostly a mystery. Now, the company has officially taken the lid off several details about the Realme X3.Realme India chief Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that both the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.
You've asked for Snapdragon 855+ & here we are with #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom, for the 1st time in this segment.
RT & tell me how much you know about the real X. pic.twitter.com/kPtwsTgcBy
— Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) June 20, 2020
Sheth’s tweet suggests that the phones will be competitively priced in the country. He also shared the SD855+ chip’s AnTuTu CPU and GPU performance in comparison to the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G.
The image in the tweets also reveals dual-front cameras. While we already know that the Realme X3 SuperZoom features two selfie cameras, the setup could be coming to the standard Realme X3 as well.
Additionally, a page for the Realme X3 series has also gone live on Flipkart. On the performance front, the teaser page confirms a processor clocked at 2.96GHz and UFS 3.0 storage and an AnTuTu score of 517,743. The teaser also hints to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart charge.
