Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme TV spotted on official support page

We recently reported that Realme was gearing up to bring the Realme TV to India by the end of May. A more recent report has suggested that the company is launching eight new products on May 25. Among those products, the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme TV are all but confirmed.

GSMArena recently spotted all three devices on Realme’s official support page. However, the devices have since been removed. Realme has already confirmed that it will launch its first smart TV in Q2 2020. The Realme TV is expected to arrive in India before it launches in China, which means it could be unveiled before May 25.

Earlier this week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the presence of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Sheth shared a photo taken on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, confirming camera capabilities, including – Starry Mode and up to 60x Zoom, which suggests that optical zoom could be as high as 6x magnification.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be the top-end smartphone in the Realme X3 series. The phone is expected to offer improved camera capabilities and will likely debut as the first Realme phone with a periscope camera.

