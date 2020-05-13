App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme TV spotted on official support page

You can expect Realme to announce its new X3 lineup as well as the Realme TV in the coming days.

Carlsen Martin

We recently reported that Realme was gearing up to bring the Realme TV to India by the end of May. A more recent report has suggested that the company is launching eight new products on May 25. Among those products, the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme TV are all but confirmed.

GSMArena recently spotted all three devices on Realme’s official support page. However, the devices have since been removed. Realme has already confirmed that it will launch its first smart TV in Q2 2020. The Realme TV is expected to arrive in India before it launches in China, which means it could be unveiled before May 25.

Earlier this week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the presence of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Sheth shared a photo taken on the Realme X3 SuperZoom, confirming camera capabilities, including – Starry Mode and up to 60x Zoom, which suggests that optical zoom could be as high as 6x magnification.

Close

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be the top-end smartphone in the Realme X3 series. The phone is expected to offer improved camera capabilities and will likely debut as the first Realme phone with a periscope camera.

Previous reports suggest that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will use a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 4,200 mAh battery, 30W fast charging support, and a periscope camera similar to that on the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition. You can expect Realme to announce its new X3 lineup as well as the Realme TV in a few days.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #TV

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.