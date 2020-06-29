Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale on June 30: Price, specs, where to buy

The Realme X3 series is set to go on sale in India for the first time on Tuesday, June 30. The sale will kick off at 12:00 pm (IST). Both the smartphones will be available on Flipkart as well as realme.com. The phones will also be sold through offline retail partners in the coming weeks.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Price

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs 27,999 in India for the 8GB/128GB version, while the 12GB/256GB configuration costs Rs 32,999.

Realme X3 Price

The Realme X3 is priced in India starting from Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The top-end 8GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 25,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Specs

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The X3 SuperZoom packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 10 based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has six cameras in total, two on the front and four on the back. The main quad-camera setup consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, an 8 MP telephoto shooter with 5x Optical Zoom and OIS, and a 2 MP macro camera. The pill-shaped camera cutout houses a 32 MP main and 8 MP ultrawide shooter for selfies.

Realme X3 Specs

The specifications and design on the Realme X3 are identical to that on the X3 SuperZoom, with a few differences on the camera front. The Realme X3’s telephoto camera lacks OIS and only features 2x Optical Zoom, while the resolution of the main selfie camera is reduced to 16 megapixels. Other specs are the same as that on the Realme X3 SuperZoom.