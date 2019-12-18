Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

How does the Realme X2 fare against the Redmi Note 8 Pro on paper? We compare the Realme X2 specifications and features with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Realme recently launched the Realme X2 in India. The mid-range smartphone is an upgrade over the Realme XT with a similar design but different internals and sits below the flagship Realme X2 Pro (Review).When it comes to the competition, Realme X2 faces the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is a popular choice in the price segment. How does the Realme X2 fare against the Redmi Note 8 Pro on paper? We list out the Realme X2 specifications and features with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
|Parameters
|Realme X2
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Display
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|Processor
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.
|MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|20MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0
|4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed)
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 (MiUi 11 confirmed)
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Connectivityoptions
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour Options
|Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue
|Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White
|Price
|Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:19 pm