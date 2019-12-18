Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

Realme recently launched the Realme X2 in India. The mid-range smartphone is an upgrade over the Realme XT with a similar design but different internals and sits below the flagship Realme X2 Pro (Review).

Parameters Realme X2 Redmi Note 8 Pro Display 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76 RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 20MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB OS Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed) Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 (MiUi 11 confirmed) Security In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Pearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl Blue Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White Price Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB

When it comes to the competition, Realme X2 faces the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is a popular choice in the price segment. How does the Realme X2 fare against the Redmi Note 8 Pro on paper? We list out the Realme X2 specifications and features with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.