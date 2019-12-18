App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 05:19 PM IST

Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, price, features comparison

How does the Realme X2 fare against the Redmi Note 8 Pro on paper? We compare the Realme X2 specifications and features with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Moneycontrol News

Realme recently launched the Realme X2 in India. The mid-range smartphone is an upgrade over the Realme XT with a similar design but different internals and sits below the flagship Realme X2 Pro (Review).

When it comes to the competition, Realme X2 faces the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is a popular choice in the price segment. How does the Realme X2 fare against the Redmi Note 8 Pro on paper? We list out the Realme X2 specifications and features with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.
ParametersRealme X2Redmi Note 8 Pro
Display6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Processor2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 618 GPU.MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76
RAM and Storage options4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
Rear Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor20MP f/2.0
Battery4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge 4.04,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB
OSAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6 (Color OS 7 confirmed)Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 (MiUi 11 confirmed)
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivityoptions4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsPearl Green, Pearl White, Pearl BlueGamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White
PriceRs 16,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB
 

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #Redmi #smartphones

