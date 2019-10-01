Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and 90Hz AMOLED display in the works

Realme only recently announced the X2 handset in China as its most premium offering. And the Chinese smartphone maker is already gearing up to top it. Realme is set to announce its first true-flagship smartphone with a flagship chipset soon.

Realme Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase recently posted on Chinese social media website Weibo, confirming the imminent launch of a smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. He said, "While we’re yet to receive a date for the upcoming handset, it could debut as early as November or December. Considering we’ve already got confirmation that the company will launch its first true flagship smartphone this year."

According to a report by Gizmochina, the possible Realme X2 Pro is codenamed ‘Super Warrior’. Realme China’s Product Director Wang Wei Derek also confirmed that the X2 Pro is in the works. The upcoming Realme flagship smartphone will also sport a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme X2 Pro could also get a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. Realme fans have already been demanding the 65W fast charging technology recently announced by Oppo. While the introduction of a premium Realme smartphone is almost inevitable, the big questions about its cost still remains a mystery.

However, when you consider Realme’s track record with smartphone prices in their respective segments, there’s a lot to be optimistic about. The possible Realme X2 Pro smartphone will likely run on Android 10 with Color OS 6.