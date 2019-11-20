Realme X2 Pro with 64MP quad-cameras with 20x zoom, Snapdragon 855+ processor launched in India

Realme has launched its first-ever flagship, the Realme X2 Pro in India. The smartphone comes with top-of-the-line specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 50W SuperVOOC Flash charging, 90Hz refresh rate, etc. Realme X2 Pro has been priced at Rs 29,999 for the base variant.

Realme X2 Pro price and storage variants

Realme has launched two storage variants of the X2 Pro in India. The 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant has been launched for Rs 33,999.

Realme X2 Pro comes in Neptune Blue and Lunar White. The company has also brought in its Master Edition in Red Brick and Concrete colour options.

Both the storage variants will be available on sale starting November 26 via Flipkart and Realme India website for blind-order and invite-only customers.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes in a single 12GB + 256GB for Rs 34,999.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Display

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. It is the first smartphone under Rs 30,000 to feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Realme X2 Pro has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a pixel density of 402 PPI. Realme X2 Pro’s display is also TUV Rheinland certified and supports HDR10+. For an added screen protection, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Camera

The highlight feature of Realme X2 Pro is its camera unit. The rear camera features a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. There’s also an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. The ultra-wide lens doubles up for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

Realme X2 Pro’s rear camera supports various modes like 64MP mode, Super Night Scene, panorama, Pro mode, time-lapse photography, background blur, HDR, ultra-wide mode, ultra-macro mode, etc.

When it comes to video recording, the camera supports 720p @ 30fps, 720p @ 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 4k @ 30fps, 4k @ 60fps.

For selfies, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 sensor housed inside the water-drop notch.

Processor, Battery, and other features

Realme X2 Pro is the company’s first smartphone to feature a flagship-level performance unit. It gets powered by a 2.96GHz 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB internal storage options. Storage on both the variants is UFS 3.0 standards.

For longer battery life, there is a 4,000 mAh dual-cell battery on the Realme X2 Pro. The cell supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to charge the smartphone within 35 minutes. In our Realme X2 Pro review, we saw the smartphone charge entirely within 30 minutes.

For biometrics, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. Realme X2 Pro boots on Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 out of the box.