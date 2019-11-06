Realme X2 Pro to be available on Flipkart upon launch

Realme is gearing up for the launch of Realme X2 Pro in India. The Realme flagship smartphone is scheduled to launch on November 20. Ahead of the launch, e-commerce giant Flipkart has confirmed the availability of Realme X2 Pro on its website.

Flipkart’s microsite teases the launch of Realme X2 Pro. The website only lists out Realme’s recent performance growth in the recent quarters like 10 million shipments and 808 percent year-on-year growth during Q3 2019. The company also shipped over 5.2 million smartphones during its festive sale last month.

We already know the specifications and features of Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone was launched last month in China.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The display comes with the TUV Rheinland certificate and supports for HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Realme X2 Pro has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme X2 Pro is the company’s first smartphone to feature a flagship-level performance unit. It gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options.

For longer battery life, there is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro. The cell supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to charge the smartphone within 30 minutes.

A key feature of the Realme X2 Pro is its camera unit. The rear camera features a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide lens also doubles for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

For selfies, the tiny notch houses a 16MP front-facing camera with face unlock. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro.