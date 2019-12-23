App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 11:39 AM IST

Realme X2 Pro confirmed to get a new storage variant, Master Edition available starting December 24

The Realme India CEO confirmed the lower storage variant launch in India without revealing the availability details.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme launched its first flagship, the X2 Pro, last month in India. The latest flagship killer comes in two storage variants with 8GB and 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the X2 Pro will get a new variant in India. 

Sheth took to Twitter to announce the new 6GB + 64GB variant of the Realme X2 Pro. The Realme India CEO confirmed the lower storage variant launch in India without revealing the availability details. 

It is unclear if the Realme X2 Pro with 64GB storage will have UFS 3.0 storage in India. In some international markets, Realme X2 Pro has a 64GB storage UFS 2.1 storage variant. Sheth’s tweet also does not reveal the 6GB + 64GB price.

Alongside, Sheth also announced that the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition in Red Brick and Concrete colours will be available starting December 24 at 8.55 pm in India on Realme India website and Flipkart.

Realme X2 Pro specifications and features

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a water-drop notch for the 16MP f/2.0 front camera. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the X2 Pro has a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octa-core processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. For longer battery life, there is a 4,000 mAh dual-cell battery on the Realme X2 Pro. The cell supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to charge the smartphone within 35 minutes. In our Realme X2 Pro review, we saw the smartphone charge entirely within 30 minutes.

Optics on the back include a quad-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.5 telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. The ultra-wide lens doubles up for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject. 

Also Read: Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 launched in India in 2019

For biometrics, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. Realme X2 Pro boots on Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. Realme X2 Pro has dual-speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio and DOLBY ATMOS.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 11:39 am

