Realme X2 launched with 64MP quad-cameras, Snapdragon 730G in China

Realme has launched the Realme X2 in China. The Realme X2 is a new variant of the Realme XT, which was launched earlier this month in India. The Realme X2 comes with upgraded internals and is expected to launch in India as Realme XT 730G in December.

Realme X2 Specifications

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. With minimum bezels, Realme X2 manages to get a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, Realme X2 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Storage on the Realme X2 can be expanded using a microSD card. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge via USB Type-C.

In terms of optics, the Realme X2 rear camera module has quad-lenses at the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other three cameras include an 8MP, 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For taking selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32MP sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme X2 storage options include 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB variants. Both these units are priced at Yuan 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,000) and Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,000), respectively. Realme X2 has been launched in China in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colour options.