Realme working on a 108MP smartphone camera and multiple IoT products

2019 was a big year when it comes to smartphone cameras with several manufacturers launching devices with 48MP, 64MP, and even 108MP cameras. Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung have a lead when it comes to launching 64MP smartphone cameras in India. Xiaomi is further strengthening its lead with the confirmed launch of a 108MP smartphone soon in India. Realme has reportedly confirmed that it would also launch its first 108MP smartphone camera in India.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has stated that the company is working on a 108MP smartphone camera. “We are working a smartphone with a 108-megapixel sensor”, Sheth told The Mobile Indian. Sheth did not give any details or reveal which smartphone would feature the 108MP camera sensor.

Apart from the 108MP smartphone camera, Realme would also launch the Internet of Things (IoT) products in 2020. At the Realme X2 launch, Sheth had announced that the company would shift from a smartphone brand to a tech-lifestyle brand starting next year.

“There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand. Our philosophy is quite simple. We will introduce IoT products not just for the sake of it, but we will bring such products that help and benefit the users,” said Sheth.

The company will also enter new price categories in 2020. “We will bring disruption in every segment as we did in this segment (Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000). This is what Realme is all about,” added Sheth.