Realme Watch S with 15-Day battery life, blood oxygen monitor launching on November 2

Realme is set to expand its smart wearables portfolio with the launch of yet another smartwatch. The upcoming Realme Watch S was first teased at IFA Berlin 2020 and is set to make its global debut on November 2.

The Realme Watch S will be unveiled at a live event, which will be streamed on the company’s official social handles, including Facebook and YouTube, on November 2. Realme shared a tweet teasing the launch of the upcoming Realme Watch S through the official Realme Pakistan Twitter account.

Your world now on your wrist with

. Get Fit with 16 Sports mode, 1.3" auto-brightness adjustment display and multiple health monitors.

on 2nd November by watching the Live event on FB and YT.

— realme Pakistan (@pakistan_realme) October 23, 2020

From the image, you can see that the Realme Watch S will feature a traditional circular form factor. The new smartwatch will arrive with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen and, heart rate and SpO2 monitor system. Going by the premium look, you can expect the watch to have an OLED display. Realme also promises 15 days of battery life.

The Realme Watch S will feature 16 sports modes and a sensor to measure heart rate and blood-oxygen level. Additionally, there is no information on whether the Realme Watch S will run on Google’s WearOS or Realme’s iteration as with the Realme Watch.

As of now, there is no information on whether the upcoming Realme Watch S will launch in India. At the moment, the Realme Watch is one of the best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India. The company is also expected to unveil the Realme Watch S Pro in the coming months.