Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launching in India on December 23

The Watch S Pro will also feature blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Carlsen Martin
December 14, 2020 / 07:41 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to add a couple of more accessories to its product portfolio in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme Watch S series and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition would launch in India on December 23.

Realme recently shared a teaser video of the upcoming launch starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Unlike the Realme Watch, the Watch S Pro will feature a metallic dial. While the video doesn't reveal too many details about the watch, Realme has setup a dedicated page for the Watch S Pro on its website, which reveals the specifications of the display.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED Touchscreen will feature 450 nits of brightness, a 454*454 resolution, 326 ppi, and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The dial will also have two physical buttons on the right side. Realme also claims that the Watch S Pro will deliver up to two weeks of battery life and will fully charge in two hours.

The Realme Watch S Pro will come with 15 sports modes. It will feature “high-precision, dual-satellite GPS” and 5ATM water resistance. The Watch S Pro will also feature blood oxygen and heart rate monitor. The latest Realme smartwatch boasts a stainless steel case for a premium look.
TAGS: #Realme
first published: Dec 14, 2020 07:41 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.