Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launching in India on December 23

Realme is gearing up to add a couple of more accessories to its product portfolio in India. The company recently confirmed that the Realme Watch S series and Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition would launch in India on December 23.

Realme recently shared a teaser video of the upcoming launch starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Unlike the Realme Watch, the Watch S Pro will feature a metallic dial. While the video doesn't reveal too many details about the watch, Realme has setup a dedicated page for the Watch S Pro on its website, which reveals the specifications of the display.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED Touchscreen will feature 450 nits of brightness, a 454*454 resolution, 326 ppi, and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The dial will also have two physical buttons on the right side. Realme also claims that the Watch S Pro will deliver up to two weeks of battery life and will fully charge in two hours.

The Realme Watch S Pro will come with 15 sports modes. It will feature “high-precision, dual-satellite GPS” and 5ATM water resistance. The Watch S Pro will also feature blood oxygen and heart rate monitor. The latest Realme smartwatch boasts a stainless steel case for a premium look.