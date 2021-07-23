Realme Watch 2 Series, Buds Wireless 2 Series, Buds Q2 Neo launched in India: Check details

Realme just dropped a ton of new AIoT products in India. The Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo have joined the ranks of the company’s product portfolio in India. The new AIoT products are successors to existing products and are targeted towards budget-conscious consumers.

Realme Watch 2 Series, Buds Wireless 2 Series, Buds Q2 Neo Price in India

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 in India, while the vanilla Realme Watch 2 will set you back Rs 3,499. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are priced at Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,499, respectively. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo costs Rs 1,599. Realme’s new AIot products will go on sale from July 26 on Realme.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other retail channels.

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro

The Realme Watch 2 sports a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) colour touchscreen, while the Watch 2 Pro opts for a 1.75-inch (320x385 pixels) touch display. Both watches feature a square dial, although the Watch 2 Pro has a higher screen-to-body ratio. The Realme Watch 2 Pro features a battery life of up to two weeks, while the vanilla Watch 2 offers up to 12 days of battery life.

The Realme Watch 2 series features 90 sports modes, including boxing, basketball, dancing, yoga, table tennis, and more. The watches also bring improved watch faces as well as heart rate and SpO2 tracking, while the Watch 2 Pro also features GPS location tracking. Other key features include Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control, Mediation Assistant, and more.

The Realme Watch 2 series also features an IP68 rating for water resistance. The watches can be paired through Bluetooth v5 via the Realme Link app, which is available on Android and iOS.

Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 are neckband-style earphones with active noise cancellation and support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec. The Buds Wireless 2 also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The neckband-style wireless earphones also feature 13.6mm dynamic drivers. They also feature an 88ms low-latency mode as well as up to 22 hours of battery life with fast-charging support. The earphones also boast an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are more affordable than the Buds Wireless 2, but lose out on some features. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo pack smaller 11.2mm dynamic drivers that deliver up to 17 hours of battery life. They lose out on ANC but support environment noise cancellation (ENC). The Buds Wireless 2 Neo also feature an 88ms low-latency mode and an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Both the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Wireless 2 Neo feature fast-charging support over a USB Type-C port. They can be paired with a phone through Bluetooth using the Realme Link app on Android and iOS. Users can also customise the controls on the Buds Wireless 2 series using the app.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo are budget true wireless earbuds. The Buds Q2 Neo packs a 40 mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of battery life when paired with the 400 mAh battery in the case. The Buds Q2 Neo packs 10mm dynamic drivers, features ENC for calling, and offer an 88ms super-low latency mode. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and feature touch controls that can be customised through the Link app.