Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum launched alongside Realme GT

Realme recently unveiled its first flagship smartphone of 2021 globally. The Realme GT is the first smartphone from the company to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, Realme also launched two new smartwatches and a robot vacuum at the Realme GT event. The Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, and Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum all debuted alongside the Realme GT.

Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro Features and Specs

The Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch rectangular touch screen with a 320*385-pixel resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. The new Watch 2 Pro features SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The Realme Watch 2 Pro features a Real Sports Engine and 90 sports modes. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and dual-satellite GPS.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro also has over 100 watch faces. It comes with music controls, call rejection, camera controls, and Smart Notifications for apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Gmail, etc. The Realme Watch 2 Pro can be paired through Bluetooth 5.0 with the Realme Link app. The successor to the Realme Watch Pro (Review) packs a 390 mAh battery that can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The vanilla Realme Watch 2 features a 1.4-inch display with a 320×320 pixel resolution. The Realme Watch 2 also boasts a 315 mAh battery that offers up to 12 days of battery life. The watch lacks dual satellite GPS but shares most other specs with its Pro counterpart.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

The new robot vacuum features 38 built-in sensors that serve a multitude of functions to help the vacuum clean smartly. The vacuum is capable of fast and accurate real-time navigation and precise in-app room mapping. The vacuum uses the latest LiDAR technology to improve accuracy when cleaning and can complete a 360-degree laser scan in a second.

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum also delivers a super-high suction and mopping power of 3000Pa and is capable of cleaning large amounts of high-density garbage while keeping noise levels as low as 55dB on a quiet mode. It also features a 5200mAh battery, a 600ml dust bin, and a 300ml smart electronic water tank.

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum Prices

The Realme Watch 2 Pro weighs 40 grams, while the standard Realme Watch 2 weighs 38 grams. Customers can choose between a black and silver strap. The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at EUR 74.99 (Roughly Rs 7,100), while the Watch 2 costs EUR 54.99 (Roughly Rs 4,800). The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is priced at EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 26,600). Realme also announced that it would be launching its first tablet, the Realme Pad, and its first laptop, Realme Book, in the coming months.