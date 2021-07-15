Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching in India on July 23

After briefly teasing the Realme Watch 2 Pro’s launch in India on its blog, the company is now confirmed the official launch date of the Realme Watch 2 series in India. The Realme Watch 2 Pro will be launching in India on July 23 alongside the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. For now, it is unclear if the company will release the standard Realme Watch 2.

According to the teaser page on Amazon India, the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will launch in India on July 23 at 12:00 pm (IST). While pricing and availability will be announced at the event, the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have already been unveiled in other regions.

In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at MYR 299 (Roughly Rs 5,300), while the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at LKR 8,279 (Roughly Rs 3,000) in Sri Lanka. The Watch 2 Pro comes in Black and Grey strap options. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, on the other hand, come in Kandi Blue and Kandi Yellow colour options.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Features and Specs

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a 1.75-inch colour touchscreen with a 320 x 385 pixels resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The watch features High-Precision Dual-Satellite GPS for accurate activity tracking. Realme’s upcoming smartwatch is equipped with 90 sports modes. The Realme Watch 2 Pro features heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, an accelerometer, sleep monitoring, and more.

Additionally, the 340 mAh battery can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch is equipped with over 100 watch faces and can be paired with the Realme Link app to customise notifications and set other functions. Lastly, it also features an IP68 rating for water resistance. The Watch 2 Pro will be available in Black and Light Grey liquid silicone watch straps.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Features

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo packs 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and support environment noise cancellation (ENC). These neckband-style earphones offer up to 17 hours of battery life and can offer two hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. The earphones are also IPX4 certified for splash and sweat resistance. It also features an 88ms super-low latency mode for a lag-free audio experience.