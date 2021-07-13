Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch confirmed through official teaser

The Realme Watch 2 Pro seems to be heading to India soon. In a community forum post, the Watch 2 Pro is spotted being promoted by Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor. The post shows the watch on Kapoor’s wrist, giving us a glimpse of its design.

The forum post doesn’t actually reveal when the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be launched in India, but it could be arriving in the country in the near future. The post also notes that more details will be coming soon. But it is worth noting that the Realme Watch 2 Pro has already been revealed in other countries, giving us a detailed look at the device.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Specs and Features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a 1.75-inch colour touchscreen with a 320 x 385 pixels resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The watch features High-Precision Dual-Satellite GPS for accurate activity tracking. Realme’s upcoming smartwatch is equipped with 90 sports modes. The Realme Watch 2 Pro features heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, an accelerometer, sleep monitoring, and more.

Additionally, the 340 mAh battery can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch is equipped with over 100 watch faces and can be paired with the Realme Link app to customise notifications and set other functions. Lastly, it also features an IP68 rating for water resistance. The Watch 2 Pro will be available in Black and Light Grey liquid silicone watch straps.