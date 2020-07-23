Realme V5 teased with 48 MP Quad Cameras and punch-hole display

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China. The company has officially teased a new smartphone on its official Weibo page. There are not a lot of details revealed about the phone, apart from its design and the name.

First off, Realme has confirmed that the device will be called the Realme V5, which suggests that the company might be unveiling a new smartphone series. There is no information on the specs of the device, but the text above confirms that the Realme V5 will feature a 48 MP primary sensor.

The phone also uses a rectangular camera module that houses a quad camera setup. Additionally, there is an LED flash alongside the camera setup. The back panel also appears to be made of glass with a matte finish. You can also see the ‘Realme’ text across the back panel, while the phone features a silver/white colour.

While Realme hasn’t showcased the screen, you can see the punch-hole camera cutout that is shifted to the side. The Realme V5 features a fingerprint reader on to the right side, which suggests that the company will use an LCD panel with a high refresh rate. The volume rocker and SIM tray are shifted to the left.

Realme is yet to confirm the specs of the V5, but you can expect the company to tease several new details about the phone in the coming days.