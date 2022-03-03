Realme V25 Launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display, Photochromic Design: All you need to know

The Realme V25 has officially been unveiled in China. The Realme V25 debuts as a mid-range 5G device with a Snapdragon chipset at the helm. Judging by its specifications and design, the Realme V25 appears to be a rebranded version of the Realme 9 Pro with a few tweaks.

Realme V25 Price

The Realme V25 is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,950) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Realme V25 is available in Purple MSI, Morning Star, and Black in the Sky colour options. While Realme hasn't provided details about a global launch, the company's 'V' series is often limited to China.

Realme V25 Specifications

The Realme V25 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The DRE dynamic RAM features add up to 7GB of virtual RAM, taking the combination up to 19GB. The phone also comes with 256GB of storage. The V25 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and an adapter in the box.

Realme’s latest V series smartphone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is an intelligent refresh rate feature that toggles the refresh rate to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the task at hand.