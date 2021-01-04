MARKET NEWS

Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, launch confirmed for January 7

Realme is gearing up to launch Realme V15, aka the Realme Koi, in China on January 7. The Realme V15’s launch was confirmed through Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Carlsen Martin
January 04, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China on January 7. The phone in question is the Realme V15, aka the Realme Koi. The Realme V15’s launch was confirmed through Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The images shared on Weibo showcases both the front and back of the Realme V15. According to the tweet, the Realme V15 will be unveiled in China at 2:00 pm local time (11:30 am IST).

The image of the back panel reveals an attractive gradient back panel as well as the rear camera module. The top left corner houses a vertically aligned triple-camera setup with a flash module on the side. You can also see Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ branding on the right side of the back.

On the front, the Realme V15 will feature a hole-punch camera cut out on the top left corner of the screen. The V15 has a flat panel as opposed to a curved display, with relatively thick bezels. While details about the Realme V15 are relatively unknown, tipster Abhishek Yadav leaked some details about the phone.
