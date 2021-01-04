Realme V15, aka Realme Koi, launch confirmed for January 7

Realme is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China on January 7. The phone in question is the Realme V15, aka the Realme Koi. The Realme V15’s launch was confirmed through Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The images shared on Weibo showcases both the front and back of the Realme V15. According to the tweet, the Realme V15 will be unveiled in China at 2:00 pm local time (11:30 am IST).

The image of the back panel reveals an attractive gradient back panel as well as the rear camera module. The top left corner houses a vertically aligned triple-camera setup with a flash module on the side. You can also see Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ branding on the right side of the back.



Realme V15 AKA Realme Koi.

•Mediatek Dimensity 800U

•50Watt Fast Charging

•176Gram

•64MP Main Camera pic.twitter.com/g6kS06fKjv — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 29, 2020

On the front, the Realme V15 will feature a hole-punch camera cut out on the top left corner of the screen. The V15 has a flat panel as opposed to a curved display, with relatively thick bezels. While details about the Realme V15 are relatively unknown, tipster Abhishek Yadav leaked some details about the phone.