Realme V11 5G budget phone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched

While Realme launched two 5G mid-range phones in India in the form of the X7 series, the company also debuted a budget 5G device in China. The Realme V11 5G was unveiled in China with an entry-level 5G chipset, two cameras, and a sizeable battery.

Realme V11 5G Price

The Realme V11 5G’s price in China is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,500) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. The phone is already available and can be purchased in Blue and Grey colour options.

Realme V11 Specs

The Realme V11 5G is powered by the MediaTek 700 SoC, an entry-level 5G chipset. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Realme V11 runs on Android 11 with the Realme UI skin on top. Realme’s budget 5G phone opts for a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the phone packs a 13 MP main camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. The rest of the holes in the camera module are an AI logo and an LED flash. The Realme V11 5G opts for an 8 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch on the screen.

Connectivity options on the V11 include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and more. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. While the Realme V11 5G is already available in China, there is no word on international availability.