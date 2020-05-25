Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo launching today: How to watch the livestream

Realme is gearing up to launch a ton of new products in India, including its first smart TV and smartwatch. The launch event will be live streamed at 12:30 pm on May 25. The company is unveiling the Realme TV, Realme Watch, and the Real Buds Air Neo.

Realme TV

First up is the company’s first smart TV. The Realme teaser page on the company’s website reveals several details about the upcoming TV. So far, we know that the Realme TV will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Realme has also confirmed a 24W output through its four-speaker system as well as Dolby Audio support.

The TV will sport a minimalist design with slim bezels. The TV will feature an integrated Chroma Boost Picture Engine and up to 400 nits of brightness. Realme has also confirmed that its smart TV will run on the Android TV platform. The Realme TV offers build-in Chromecast functionality as well as Google Assistant support. We also know that the remote will have dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Assistant.

Realme Watch

The Realme Watch will debut as the company’s first smartwatch. Several details about the smartwatch, including its design and some of its features, have already been confirmed. We know that the Realme Watch will sport a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen. Realme is offering different colour strap options, while more fashionable straps will be unveiled in the future. The watch features 14 different sports modes for activity tracking.

The Realme Watch boasts a 24/7 Health Assistant that offers a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level monitor (SpO2). The Realme Link app will serve as an all-in-one control centre for the smartwatch. Apart from the regular smart notifications, Realme’s smartwatch also has a camera and entertainment controls for your smartphone.

Realme Buds Air Neo

The Buds Air Neo is expected to be a more affordable version of the Realme Buds Air. The Buds Air Neo packs 13mm drivers and supports dual-channel transmission. The earbuds offer a super low latency mode for gaming and are said to provide three hours of playback on a single charge. The case can increase battery life by 17 hours. The Buds Air Neo will arrive in Red, Green, and White colours.

Realme is also unveiling a power bank at the event. As with all Realme launch events, we could be in for a few more surprises. You can watch the livestream here





