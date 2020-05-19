Realme TV and Realme Watch launching on May 25: Everything we know so far

After multiple rumours and official teasers, Realme is finally gearing up to launch its TV lineup in India. The Realme TV series will arrive alongside the company’s first smartwatch in the country. The company has already begun taking “Blind Orders” for the Realme TV, while the company has detailed several features of the new smartwatch.

Everything we know about the Realme TV

According to Realme, the upcoming Realme TV will have a “premium bezel-less design”. The TV will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor with four Cortex-A53 cores and the Mali-470 MP3 GPU. Realme claims that the MediaTek chipset will be the first of its kind in this segment. While Realme has not confirmed if the TV will run on Android, we do know that it will support voice assistance.

The Realme smart TV will offer up to 400 nits of brightness with the aid of Chroma Boost technology. The company notes that the 400 nits is 20 percent higher than the average brightness of panels in this segment. The page also confirms that the Realme TV will have four speakers in a stereo arrangement with 24W total output power and Dolby Audio support. A previous BIS certification suggested that the Realme TV will arrive in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes.

Everything we know about the Realme Watch

The Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen, which the company claims will be the “Biggest screen in India in the Price Segment”. The dedicated page reveals the different strap colours – green, blue, and red. Additionally, you can also opt for a Classic Strap (Black colour) or a Fashionable strap that will be unveiled soon. Like the Realme Band, you will be able to personalise watch faces.

The Realme will have 14 sports mode to track activities, including football, aerobics, badminton, running, biking, basketball, yoga, and more. The smartwatch will also be equipped with a 24/7 Health Assistant with a built-in real-time heart rate monitor. Other features on the Realme Watch include music control, camera control and smart notifications. The Realme Link app will serve as a control centre for the Realme Watch.

Both the Realme TV and Realme Watch will arrive in India on May 25. The company is also planning to launch several other products, including a new smartphone series on May 25 in China.



