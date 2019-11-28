Realme to launch two variants of the Realme X50 5G, specifications leaked

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme X50 5G smartphone early in 2020. The company has confirmed two features so far — 5G support and a dual punch-hole display. Other specifications of the Realme X50 5G have been leaked online.

Realme might launch two variants of the Realme X50 5G. According to specifications uploaded on Facebook by Realme Fans, the Realme X50 5G would get powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 735 5G chip, whereas the Realme X50 5G Lite (Youth Edition) would have a MediaTek 6885 5G SoC.

The page has also listed other specifications of both the Realme X50 5G variants. Starting with the Realme X50 5G, it would reportedly feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone would feature a quad-camera setup with a 60MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor. The other three cameras would include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP macro and portrait shooters.

For selfies, there would be 32MP and 8MP front cameras housed inside the pill-shaped hole.

Realme is expected to launch the Realme X50 5G in three variants — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The smartphone would pack a 4,500 mAh cell with VOOC 4.0 Flash charge and wireless charging support.

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition will feature a bigger 6.55-inch LCD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will get powered by MediaTek 6885 5G SoC. Quad-cameras on the back would feature a 16MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP monochrome sensor setup.

The selfie camera on the front would feature a 32MP primary sensor. There would be a 5,000 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 Flash charge support.

The Lite variant would come in two variants with 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.